Enunwa (neck) was seen doing individual drills at the start of OTAs on Tuesday, Connor Hughes of NJ.com reports.

As expected, Enunwa is limited to start OTAs, and given that he is without a helmet, the wideout is likely still dealing with some lingering neck issues after suffering a bulging disk last season. However, the fact that Enunwa is on the field Tuesday is still an encouraging sign for his recovery, and the expectation is still that he will be a full participant in training camp in July, where he will look to re-establish himself as one of the team's top threats in the passing game.