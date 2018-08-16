Enunwa (thumb) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Redskins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Enunwa is no longer wearing a cast or wrap to protect his right thumb, but it appears the Jets may want him to put in some more full-contact practices before returning to game action. The wideout seems likely to be ready to play in the Jets' all-important third exhibition contest Aug. 24 against the Giants, when many of the team's core contributors are expected to play for most of the first half.

