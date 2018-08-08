Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Sheds hand wrap
Enunwa (thumb) no longer has a cast or wrap over his right hand, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Enunwa has been absent from practice since July 31 while nursing an unspecified injury to his right thumb. He won't play in Friday's preseason opener against Atlanta, but he at least seems to be making some progress toward a return to practice. Enunwa still needs to make his case for a significant role in the Jets offense after missing all of last season with a career-threatening neck injury. Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse are the projected starters, likely leaving Enunwa, Terrelle Pryor (ankle) and Chad Hansen to compete for the No. 3 receiver job.
