Enunwa is listed as the direct backup to Jermaine Kearse (abdomen) on New York's initial depth chart, which means he's likely to benefit most should Kearse's injury force him to sit out Week 1 against the Lions.

Even when Kearse was healthy, Enunwa was starting to generate some buzz in the fantasy community. The physical wide receiver missed all of last season with a neck injury, but he looks to be back at full health heading into this campaign. Enunwa's excellent route running should allow him to play both outside and in the slot as he looks to recapture the form from his 857-yard 2016 campaign.