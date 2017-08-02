Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Showing improved hands
Enunwa has displayed improved hands through the first four days of training camp, Eric Allen of the Jets' official website reports.
After missing June minicamp with a neck injury, Enunwa is back at full strength for training camp and locked in as the Jets' unquestioned No. 1 target. He already showed significant improvement with his hands last season, catching 58 passes and dropping only four on 106 targets, after recording 22 catches and five drops on 46 targets the previous year. Enunwa has more room for improvement when it comes to creating separation, which could be difficult while playing in a Jets offense that lacks other proven receiving threats. At the very least, he figures to see an uptick in volume from last year's 6.6 targets per game.
More News
-
Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Sitting out minicamp with neck injury•
-
Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Praised by former teammate Marshall•
-
Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Ends season on high note•
-
Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Leads Jets in receiving yards•
-
Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Racks up 64 yards in loss•
-
Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Listed as active Saturday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...
-
Dynasty update: Watson up, Trubisky down
Heath Cummings ranks his top 40 quarterbacks, including the summer's biggest risers and fa...
-
Tight End Tiers 2.0
You don't have to take a tight end right away, but prioritizing the position based on the first...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 2.0
The second tier of receivers isn't where the good players end, but there is a difference once...