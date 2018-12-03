Enunwa caught two of six targets for nine yards in Sunday's 26-22 loss to Tennessee.

Enunwa fell just one shy of the team lead in targets on the day, but like most of the team, he just couldn't connect with Josh McCown. It came as quite a disappointment after the 26-year-old produced his second-best game of the season just a week ago. Fortunately for the former Cornhusker and the Jets offense in general, Sam Darnold (foot) should be back under center at Buffalo in Week 14, although the Bills represent the league's toughest matchup for receivers so far this season.