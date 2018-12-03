Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Shut down in loss
Enunwa caught two of six targets for nine yards in Sunday's 26-22 loss to Tennessee.
Enunwa fell just one shy of the team lead in targets on the day, but like most of the team, he just couldn't connect with Josh McCown. It came as quite a disappointment after the 26-year-old produced his second-best game of the season just a week ago. Fortunately for the former Cornhusker and the Jets offense in general, Sam Darnold (foot) should be back under center at Buffalo in Week 14, although the Bills represent the league's toughest matchup for receivers so far this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...