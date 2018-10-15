Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Sidelined multiple weeks
Enunwa will be sidelined 3-to-4 weeks with a high-ankle sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Enunwa has led the Jets in targets (43) by a wide margin this season. However, he's only turned that into 22 receptions for 287 yards and one touchdown, as Robby Anderson has formed into the team's deep threat. Enunwa's absence will lead to an uptick in looks for Anderson, Jermaine Kearse and Terrelle Pryor. His nearest return is likely Week 9 against the Dolphins.
