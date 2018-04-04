Enunwa (neck) signed his restricted free agent tender Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

The Jets deemed Enunwa worthy of a second-round tender ($2.9 million), unwilling to risk losing him on an offer sheet to another team. It's a sign the wideout is expected to make a full recovery from the bulging disk that wiped out his entire 2017 campaign, as the Jets probably would've used an original-round tender (approximately $1.9 million) if they weren't confident Enunwa would return. The 2014 sixth-round pick enjoyed a breakout 2016 campaign as one of the few bright spots in a hideous Jets offense, catching 58 of 106 targets for 857 yards (8.1 YPT) and four touchdowns in 16 games. He'll likely have more competition for targets in 2018, as the New York receiving corps now features Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse and Terrelle Pryor (ankle), though Kearse might ultimately be a cap casualty. Jets coach Todd Bowles expects Enunwa to be ready for training camp.