Enunwa (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

With back-to-back absences from practice to kick off Week 17, Enunwa hasn't done anything to improve his outlook from Monday, when coach Todd Bowles admitted the wideout had a "slim" chance of playing in the season finale Sunday against the Patriots. With Jermaine Kearse (Achilles) also in danger of missing that contest, added reps could be on tap for Andre Roberts, Charone Peake and Deontay Burnett alongside top target Robby Anderson.

