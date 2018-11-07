Enunwa (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

The same applies to fellow wideout Robby Anderson (ankle). That said, both players were able to return to action in Week 9 and in the process Enunwa played 48 of a possible 66 snaps on offense, while Anderson logged 47. With no reported setbacks for either pass-catcher, Enunwa's absence Wednesday could well be maintenance-related. That notion would be confirmed by a return to practice on his part come Thursday. Meanwhile, Jets' QB Sam Darnold is dealing with a foot strain that clouds his Week 10 status. As a result, Enunwa -- who caught three of four targets for 40 yards in this past Sunday's loss to the Dolphins -- could be catching passes from Josh McCown this weekend against the Bills.

