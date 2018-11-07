Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Sits out practice Wednesday
Enunwa (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
The same applies to fellow wideout Robby Anderson (ankle). That said, both players were able to return to action in Week 9 and in the process Enunwa played 48 of a possible 66 snaps on offense, while Anderson logged 47. With no reported setbacks for either pass-catcher, Enunwa's absence Wednesday could well be maintenance-related. That notion would be confirmed by a return to practice on his part come Thursday. Meanwhile, Jets' QB Sam Darnold is dealing with a foot strain that clouds his Week 10 status. As a result, Enunwa -- who caught three of four targets for 40 yards in this past Sunday's loss to the Dolphins -- could be catching passes from Josh McCown this weekend against the Bills.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dez a factor in New Orleans?
Dez Bryant is joining the New Orleans Saints. What does it mean for Fantasy?
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dion Lewis has found his footing, and he's looking to extend his hot streak in Week 10 against...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 10
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 10 Streaming Options
Looking for a bye week replacement? Heath Cummings has you covered with Week 10 streaming...