Jets' Quincy Enunwa: 'Slim' chance to play Week 17
Coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Enunwa (ankle) has a "slim" chance of playing in the Jets' season finale against the Patriots next weekend, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Enunwa has been battling a high-ankle sprain since mid-season, which has resulted in him sitting out four of the Jets' last nine games. With the wideout apparently having made limited progress in his recovery since his last appearance Week 14 in Buffalo, the Jets have accepted the likelihood that Enunwa's season is over. With Jermaine Kearse's (Achilles) status for Week 17 also in jeopardy, top receiver Robby Anderson could take on an even more critical role in the New York passing attack than usual.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16