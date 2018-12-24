Coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Enunwa (ankle) has a "slim" chance of playing in the Jets' season finale against the Patriots next weekend, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Enunwa has been battling a high-ankle sprain since mid-season, which has resulted in him sitting out four of the Jets' last nine games. With the wideout apparently having made limited progress in his recovery since his last appearance Week 14 in Buffalo, the Jets have accepted the likelihood that Enunwa's season is over. With Jermaine Kearse's (Achilles) status for Week 17 also in jeopardy, top receiver Robby Anderson could take on an even more critical role in the New York passing attack than usual.