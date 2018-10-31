Enunwa (ankle) was present for practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

A high-ankle sprain kept Enunwa out for the Jets' last two games, but he appears to be trending in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Dolphins approaches. We'll circle back later Wednesday to relay Enunwa's level of practice participation, but at this stage he appears to be ahead of Robby Anderson (ankle), who was not spotted on the field Wednesday.

