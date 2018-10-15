Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Sprains ankle Sunday
Coach Todd Bowles said Enunwa has been diagnosed with a sprained ankle, but he's unsure of the severity, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
Enunwa was knocked from Sunday's eventual win against the Colts in the first half and didn't return. After undergoing an MRI on his ankle, he's confirmed to have an ankle sprain, which one can play through (if it's low) or may require multiple weeks to recover from (if it's high). Bowles and the Jets likely will confirm whether he has a chance to play Sunday against the Vikings in the coming days.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6