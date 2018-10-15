Coach Todd Bowles said Enunwa has been diagnosed with a sprained ankle, but he's unsure of the severity, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Enunwa was knocked from Sunday's eventual win against the Colts in the first half and didn't return. After undergoing an MRI on his ankle, he's confirmed to have an ankle sprain, which one can play through (if it's low) or may require multiple weeks to recover from (if it's high). Bowles and the Jets likely will confirm whether he has a chance to play Sunday against the Vikings in the coming days.