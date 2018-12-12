Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Still not practicing
Enunwa (ankle) wasn't on the field for Wednesday's practice, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
Unless Enunwa fits in some work in the portion of practice closed off to the media, he'll go down as a non-participant for the second straight day to begin Week 15 preparations. After sitting out Weeks 7 and 8 with a high-ankle sprain, Enunwa had appeared in the Jets' subsequent five games before exited early in last weekend's win over the Bills when he tweaked the ankle again. The severity of his setback still isn't clear, but Enunwa will only have one more practice to prove to the coaching staff that he'll be ready to go for Saturday's game against Houston.
