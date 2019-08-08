Enunwa (groin) is uniform for Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

That's a bit of a surprise, considering that Enunwa recently tweaked his groin in practice, but evidently the issue was a minor one. It remains to be see how much action Enunwa might see Thursday, but the fact that he's suited up for the contest represents good news for the Jets.

