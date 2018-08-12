Enunwa (thumb) returned to practice Sunday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

After tending to an unspecified thumb injury, Enunwa is taking the practice field for the first time this month. He previously ditched the cast/wrap that he'd been wearing as of Wednesday, but it remains to be seen in what capacity he'll be able to roll Sunday. The thumb issue comes on the heels of missing all of last season due to a neck injury, so there is a risk-reward aspect with the fifth-year wideout. In any case, he'll resume his battle for depth-chart positioning with Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse and Terrelle Pryor (foot/ankle).

