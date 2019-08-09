Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Targeted once against G-Men
Enunwa (groin) failed to haul in his lone target in Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants.
Quarterback Sam Darnold targeted Enunwa on his first pass of the game, but the ball never got to the receiver and was instead almost intercepted by safety Jabrill Peppers. The most important news here is that Enunwa was out there for the opening drive along with the rest of the Jets' starters, suggesting the minor groin injury he suffered in practice Tuesday is behind him.
