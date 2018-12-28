Enunwa (ankle) wasn't seen at the early portion of Friday's practice, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Enunwa was given a "slim" chance of playing Week 17 on Monday and didn't participate at practice the last two days. The 26-year-old appears to be headed for his third straight absence, which could be confirmed when the Jets release their official injury report later Friday.

