Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Ups activity in practice
Enunwa (ankle) put in a full practice Thursday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
The lingering ankle issue resulted in Enunwa's reps being restricted Wednesday, but his advancement to full participation a day later suggests his health isn't much of a question mark heading into Sunday's game against the Titans. After failing to record more than 40 receiving yards in the Jets' preceding six games -- and sitting out two due to injury -- Enunwa turned in a bounce-back effort in last week's loss to the Patriots, notching four receptions for 73 yards. His fantasy prospects could improve this weekend if quarterback Sam Darnold (foot) is cleared to return from a two-game absence. Enunwa showed a strong connection with the rookie signal-caller through the first four weeks of the campaign, averaging 5.3 receptions and 69.5 yards per contest.
