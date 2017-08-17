Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Will have surgery next week
Enunwa will have surgery to repair a bulging disk in his neck next week, NJ.com reports.
Enunwa has already been ruled out for the season because of his injury, which could require a recovery timeline of up to nine months, but the issue is not expected to be career-threatening. Enunwa's absence atop the Jets' wide receiver depth chart is a big blow to the team, as Robbie Anderson, Jalin Marshall and a host of other receivers will try to make up the void.
