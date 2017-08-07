Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Will require surgery
Enunwa will require surgery to repair a bulging disk in his neck and will need 6-to-9 months to recover, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.
Enunwa will unfortunately miss the entirety of the upcoming campaign due to his neck problem, which will see him placed on injured reserve. On the bright side, though, Enunwa's condition is not considered career threatening. Following the extended road to recovery he's set to embark on, Enunwa will be a restricted free agent next offseason. While that leaves his future team to be determined, his current team's receiving corps is filled with question marks in the wake of his injury, as Robby Anderson, ArDarius Stewart and Charone Peake now top the Jets' depth chart.
