Enunwa is slated to have tests after leaving Tuesday's practice with a groin injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The report relays that coach Adam Gase doesn't sound overly concerned about Enunwa's injury, given that the wideout wanted to return to practice after his exit Tuesday, but this remains a situation to monitor. Enunwa is listed as a starting wideout, along with Robby Anderson and slot man Jamison Crowder on the Jets' unofficial training camp depth chart, which was posted Monday.

