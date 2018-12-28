Enunwa (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Patriots.

Jermaine Kearse (Achilles) has also been ruled out, which sets the stage for Robby Anderson to head the Jets' wideout corps Sunday, with added reps on tap for Andre Roberts, Deontay Burnett and Charone Peake. The 26-year-old Enunwa, who is eligible to become a free agent this offseason, finishes up the 2018 campaign with 38 catches (on 68 targets) for 449 yards and a TD in 11 games.

