Enunwa (ankle) was spotted at Friday's practice, but he worked on the side during the media-viewing portion of the session, according to Eric Allen of the Jets' official site.

Enunwa is right around the early end of the estimated 3-to-4 weeks he was expected to miss with his injury, but it's looking like he will not practice Friday, and thus will not get in any work this week. Given that he has already been sidelined a couple weeks, he will almost certainly have to get some practice reps in before he is ready for game action again.