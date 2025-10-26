The Jets activated Williams (shoulder) from injured reserve Saturday, but he is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Williams was cleared to return to practice Wednesday after missing the Jets' last four games due to a shoulder injury. He was a full participant in practice all week, and while he's still questionable, his activation from IR indicates that he is tracking toward playing Week 8. Williams' return would mean less rotational snaps at linebacker for Kobe King, Ja'Markis Weston and Mykal Walker.