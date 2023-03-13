Williams agreed to a three-year, $18 million contract with the Jets on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Williams was slated to become an unrestricted free agent this week, but he'll instead remain in New York. The 26-year-old has recorded back-to-back seasons with 100-plus tackles since joining the Jets, and he logged 106 tackles (74 solo), including three sacks, and a pass defense over 15 appearances last year.
