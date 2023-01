Williams finished the 2022 campaign with 106 tackles (74 solo), three sacks, 12 tackles for loss and one pass defensed.

What Williams lacks in coverage ability, he makes up for in stopping the run, as the 2019 third-round draft selection of the Jaguars has racked up 216 tackles in 31 games since being claimed on waivers by the Jets. Quincy will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, though his preference is to remain in New York alongside his brother Quinnen Williams.