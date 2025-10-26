default-cbs-image
Williams (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Jets activated Williams from injured reserve Saturday, and the 2019 third-rounder has been officially cleared to return from a four-game absence due to a shoulder injury. He'll likely see a heavy dose of defensive snaps in his return, which means there will be less opportunities for Ja'Markis Weston and Mykal Walker to see the field on defense.

