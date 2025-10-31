Jets' Quincy Williams: Comes back and makes plays
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams finished with seven tackles (three solo) and two pass breakups in Sunday's 39-38 win over the Bengals.
The outside linebacker missed the previous four games with a shoulder injury. Williams is up to 22 tackles (11 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and four passes defensed on the season. He's played most of the defensive snaps this season when available, and that shouldn't change after the Jets' Week 9 bye.
