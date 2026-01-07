Williams (hand) recorded 83 tackles (45 solo), including 3.5 sacks, and seven passes defensed across 13 appearances in 2025.

Williams fell short of 100 tackles for the first time in five seasons with the Jets as injuries and age took their toll on the 29-year-old linebacker. He dealt with shoulder and hand injuries throughout the season and exited the regular-season finale as the latter injury flared up on him. The Jets traded away Quincy's brother Quinnen Williams during the 2025 season and are unlikely to retain the remaining Williams brother in free agency.