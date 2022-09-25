Williams (ankle) is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Bengals, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.
Williams left Sunday's contest against Cincinnati on a cart with an apparent ankle injury, after he totaled seven tackles. In his absence, fellow linebackers Jamien Sherwood and Marcell Harris are candidates to take on an expanded role for the remainder of the day.
