Williams finished the 2023 season with 2.0 sacks among his 139 tackles (95 solo), as well as 10 passes defensed, including one interception.

Williams was named a first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press, as he was among the league's top performers at linebacker. After exceeding 100 tackles in each of the previous two seasons, Williams set a career high in that category, and his 10 passes defensed were three more than Williams had in 49 NFL appearances entering 2023. Williams will be back with the Jets in 2024, having signed a three-year contract prior to the 2023 campaign.