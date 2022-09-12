Williams had six tackles, all solo, and a sack in Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Ravens.
Williams finished second on the team behind C.J. Mosley in tackles, as it was a busy afternoon for New York's linebackers. The sack was only the third of Williams' career, as he had two with the Jets last season after going 18 games without one for Jacksonville to begin his career.
