Williams (ankle) was a full participant in practice Friday and does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Williams exited with an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Patriots, causing him to play a season-low 68 percent of his team's defensive snaps Week 11. The linebacker then participated in a limited fashion during practice Wednesday and Thursday before logging a full session Friday. As a result, expect Williams, who has accumulated 55 tackles and two sacks over eight games this season, to reprise a starting role against Chicago in Week 12.