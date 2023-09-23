Williams (knee) is absent from the Jets' final injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Patriots.
After logging limited practice sessions to start the week, Williams was a full participant Friday. He appears to have shaken off the leg injury that he sustained in Week 2. Look for him to take on his usual role at outside linebacker assuming he avoids any setbacks.
