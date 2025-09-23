The Jets placed Williams (shoulder) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Williams suffered a shoulder injury during the first half of Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Buccaneers, finishing the game with four tackles (three solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one pass defense. He'll be required to miss at least the next four games, which makes Week 8 against the Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 26 the earliest he can return. With Williams and Marcelino McCrary-Ball (hamstring) both on injured reserve, the Jets will turn to Mark Robinson, Cam Jones and rookie fifth-rounder Francisco Mauigoa to serve at outside linebacker with the first-team defense.