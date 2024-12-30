Williams recorded 10 tackles (five solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 40-14 loss against the Bills.
Williams was on the field for all 62 of the Jets' defensive snaps in Week 17, and he posted a double-digit tackle total for the third time this season. He figures to retain a near-every down role when the Jets host the Dolphins in Week 18.
