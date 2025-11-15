Williams recorded eight total tackles (six solo) in Thursday night's 27-14 loss to the Patriots.

The Murray State product tied Jarvis Brownlee, Jamien Sherwood and Brandon Stephens for the most stops on the Jets' defense during Thursday's loss. Since returning from injury in the Week 8 win over the Bengals, Williams has tallied 23 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and two passes defended over just three contests. He's expected to remain a viable IDP option in the Jets' Week 12 matchup against the Ravens.