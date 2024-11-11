Williams recorded 10 total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Cardinals.

The Murray State product tied Tony Adams as the Jets' second-leading tackler in Sunday's defeat, trailing just Jamien Sherwood's 17-tackle effort. Williams also posted his second double-digit tackle game of the season, bringing his totals up to 74 tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defended through 10 weeks. He's expected to remain the Jets' top inside linebacker as the season progresses.