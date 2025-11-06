Jets' Quincy Williams: Loses starting gig
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams was informed that he's lost his starting job Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Williams spoke with the media Wednesday, stating that "my coaches told me I was underperforming, that I've been underperforming since training camp." The linebacker is "not thrilled" with the decision, but he intends to win his job back. It's unclear who will replace Williams against the Browns on Sunday, but Ja'Markis Weston and Kobe King are two candidates to do so.
