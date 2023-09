Williams had nine tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Patriots.

Williams was able to suit up for Week 3 after sustaining a knee injury in Week 2 against the Cowboys. The injury didn't seem to slow him down as he played in 66 of 69 defensive snaps and was behind only Jordan Whitehead and C.J. Mosley in total tackles on the day. Williams and the Jets' defense will have their hands full in Week 4 as they welcome Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday night.