Williams recorded seven total tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a forced fumble in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Seahawks.
Williams forced a fumble on rush attempt by Kenneth Walker on the first play of the game, but it was recovered by the Seahawks. Williams later added a sack of Geno Smith in the third quarter, raising his season total to 2.0 sacks. The linebacker has registered 87 total tackles (56 solo), including the 2.0 sacks, while also adding three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a pass defensed over 12 games in 2024.
More News
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Logs sack in loss•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Logs two TFLs vs. Broncos•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Leads Jets with eight tackles•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Gets All-Pro nod for career year•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Raises season total to 131 tackles•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Nabs first INT of season•