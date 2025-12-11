default-cbs-image
Williams (hand) did not practice Wednesday.

Williams likely picked up the injury during the Jets' 34-10 loss to the Dolphins this past Sunday, when he logged seven tackles (two solo, including 1.0 sacks, while playing every single defensive snap. The veteran linebacker will have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation ahead of this Sunday's road tilt against the Jaguars.

