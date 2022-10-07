site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Quincy Williams: Officially ruled out
RotoWire Staff
Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Williams continues to deal with a sprained ankle and will be held out for a second consecutive game. Marcell Harris should see increased playing time once again Sunday.
