Williams finished Sunday's loss to New Orleans with 11 tackles (six solo).

Williams and Jamien Sherwood co-led the Jets in stops in defeat. The 11-tackle tally was a season best for Williams, whose previous high mark on the campaign was eight stops. It's been a down year overall for Williams, and with 74 tackles through 11 games, it seems likely that he'll fall short of triple-digit stops for the first time since 2020.