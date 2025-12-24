Jets' Quincy Williams: Posts 11 stops in Week 16 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams finished Sunday's loss to New Orleans with 11 tackles (six solo).
Williams and Jamien Sherwood co-led the Jets in stops in defeat. The 11-tackle tally was a season best for Williams, whose previous high mark on the campaign was eight stops. It's been a down year overall for Williams, and with 74 tackles through 11 games, it seems likely that he'll fall short of triple-digit stops for the first time since 2020.
