Williams recorded six tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh.

Williams' sack came at a critical time -- he brought down Aaron Rodgers in a one-point game midway through the fourth quarter, leading to a Pittsburgh punt. The linebacker isn't typically a big part of New York's pass rush, having tallied a modest 9.0 regular-season sacks over his first four campaigns with the club. However, he's also compiled at least 106 tackles in each season during that span.