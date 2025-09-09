Jets' Quincy Williams: Posts Week 1 sack
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams recorded six tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh.
Williams' sack came at a critical time -- he brought down Aaron Rodgers in a one-point game midway through the fourth quarter, leading to a Pittsburgh punt. The linebacker isn't typically a big part of New York's pass rush, having tallied a modest 9.0 regular-season sacks over his first four campaigns with the club. However, he's also compiled at least 106 tackles in each season during that span.
