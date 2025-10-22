Williams (shoulder) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday.

The Murray State product has been sidelined for the Jets' last four games after sustaining a shoulder injury during the Week 3 loss to the Buccaneers. However, his practice window opened Wednesday, and he now has 21 days to be added to the team's active roster before reverting to IR. Williams is an integral part of the Jets' defense, recording 116 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, four passes defended and four forced fumbles over 17 games in 2024. When fully healthy, he's expected to operate as one of the Jets' top linebackers.