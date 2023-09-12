Williams had 10 tackles (nine solo), one tackle for loss and a pass defensed in Monday's 22-16 overtime win over the Bills.
Williams picked up where he left off after topping 100 tackles in each of his previous two campaigns with the Jets. The linebacker was flying around all night and played on all 69 of New York's defensive snaps.
