Williams recorded seven tackles (two solo) and 1.0 sacks in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Dolphins.

Williams now has 3.5 sacks this season, marking a career high in the category through just nine games. The 29-year-old linebacker has averaged just 6.5 tackles per game, which leaves a low floor for fantasy purposes, but it should help that he has played all but one defensive snap over the last three weeks.