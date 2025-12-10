Jets' Quincy Williams: Reaches career high in sacks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams recorded seven tackles (two solo) and 1.0 sacks in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Dolphins.
Williams now has 3.5 sacks this season, marking a career high in the category through just nine games. The 29-year-old linebacker has averaged just 6.5 tackles per game, which leaves a low floor for fantasy purposes, but it should help that he has played all but one defensive snap over the last three weeks.
More News
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Tallies six tackles in Week 12 loss•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Logs eight tackles vs. Patriots•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Seven tackles in win•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Loses starting gig•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Comes back and makes plays•
-
Jets' Quincy Williams: Cleared to return Week 8•