Williams (hand) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Williams managed to upgrade to full practice participation Friday, just in time to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's contest. The linebacker played 100 percent of defensive snaps in last Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, and has not dropped below a 71 percent snap share since returning from a shoulder injury in Week 8.